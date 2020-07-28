Loretta Smith

Loretta Dianne Smith, age 64, died on July 23, 2020 at Methodist LeBonheur Hospital in Germantown, Tennessee. Loretta was a Personal Shopper for Walmart. She loved to travel and take care of other people.
She is survived by her lifelong partner, Rocky A. Scales of Starkville, MS; daughter, Laurie A. Gallik of Starkville, MS; sister, Deborah A. Gallik of Starkville, MS; brothers, Robert G. Gallik, Jr of Memphis, TN, and Gerald R. Gallik & wife, Wendy, of Memphis, TN. Grandchildren, Monica L. Gallik, C.J. Welch, and Casey Welch; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, CMSgt Robert Gene Gallik, USAF retired, and Lillian Maynard Gallik.
A private visitation will be from 9:00-9:30 at Welch Funeral Home in Starkville, MS with a private graveside service to follow on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 @10 a.m. at Memorial Garden Park in Starkville, MS.
Please go to www.welchfuneralhomes.com
to sign the on line guest register.