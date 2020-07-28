1/
Loretta Smith
Loretta Dianne Smith, age 64, died on July 23, 2020 at Methodist LeBonheur Hospital in Germantown, Tennessee.  Loretta was a Personal Shopper for Walmart.  She loved to travel and take care of other people.   
She is survived by her lifelong partner, Rocky A. Scales of Starkville, MS; daughter, Laurie A. Gallik of Starkville, MS; sister, Deborah A. Gallik of Starkville, MS; brothers, Robert G. Gallik, Jr of Memphis, TN, and Gerald R. Gallik & wife, Wendy, of Memphis, TN.   Grandchildren, Monica L. Gallik, C.J. Welch, and Casey Welch; and numerous nieces and nephews.  She was preceded in death by her parents, CMSgt Robert Gene Gallik, USAF retired, and Lillian Maynard Gallik. 
A private visitation will be from 9:00-9:30 at Welch Funeral Home in Starkville, MS with a private graveside service to follow on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 @10 a.m. at Memorial Garden Park in Starkville, MS.   
Published in Starkville Daily News from Jul. 28 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Welch Funeral Home
201 West Lampkin Street
Starkville, MS 39759
(662) 323-5905
July 28, 2020
We will continue to remember you in our prayers.
Jackie and Nina Wofford
