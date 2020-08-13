1Sgt (retired) Louis F. Duncan was laid to rest by his family on Wednesday August 12, 2020, in a private graveside gathering. His brother, Paul Duncan, officiated.
Sgt. Duncan passed away on Saturday, August 8 at the VA Nursing home in Koscuisko, MS, at the age of 90.
Louis was born on January 23, 1930 to Belton and Lizzie Duncan. He was raised in Starkville and was a member of the Starkville Church of God. After graduation from Starkville High School, he enlisted in the Army to serve in combat during the Korean War. Upon his return, he attended Mississippi State University and joined the MS National Guard, where he was employed full-time until his retirement.
Louis was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters, Eula Mae (Gilbert) Ferguson, Beulah (Marvin) Ponder, Zonie (Norbert) Davis and his brothers, James (Jean) Duncan, Belton Duncan, Jr., and Hugh Duncan. He is survived by his little sister, Margie (Doyle) Malone, his younger brother, Paul (Tannis) Duncan and his sisters-in-law, Betty Jo and Betty Jean Duncan. He is also survived by his wife of 66 years, Dorothy Duncan, his children, Mike (Donna) Duncan of Ft Irwin, CA, Diane (Bill) Weeks of Starkville, MS, Howard (Kim) Duncan of Moody, AL and Jonathan "Andy" Duncan of Starkville, MS. He also leaves behind 8 grandchildren, Kirsten Roberts, Joel Duncan, Billy, Bobby and Adam Weeks, Wesley, Tyler and Brendan Duncan and 8 great grandchildren. Louis loved his family dearly and cherished every family reunion through the years.
To honor his memory, please pray for our nation; be kind to others; and give "as unto Christ" to those in need and to your church to further the ministry of Jesus Christ.
"For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life." John 3:16
REST IN PEACE, DADDY.
