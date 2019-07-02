Louise Nants Haddigan (née Louise Beale Hulme), of Starkville, Mississippi – formerly of Orlando, Florida, and Duluth, Georgia – died June 20, 2019. Her family celebrates God's gift of eternal life and Louise's call to the Church Triumphant through the grace of her Lord, Jesus Christ. She was born on April 28, 1921, in Pulaski, Tennessee, to Dr. Fountain Bruce Hulme (M.D., Vanderbilt University) and Mrs. Juan Short Hulme. Valedictorian of her Senior Class of Giles County High School, Louise graduated from George Peabody College (now the Peabody College Education of Vanderbilt University) with highest honors and as a member of the Phi Beta Kappa Academic Honor Society. As a teacher, she also earned a Master of Arts in Education, with high honors, from Rollins College in Winter Park, Florida. On June 6, 1947, she wed Jack Arlington Nants. Within the next few years, the couple moved to Orlando, where Mr. Nants practiced law for five decades. Jack and Louise enjoyed 55 years of marriage, until his death on January 6, 2003. They had two children: Bruce Arlington Nants; and Nancy Ann Nants. In Orlando, Mrs. Nants was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, the Rosalind Club, and the Orlando Garden Club. She was also an active sportswoman at the Country Club of Orlando, enjoying golf and tennis. On January 1, 2009, she wed Howard G. Haddigan. They enjoyed seven years of marriage, until Mr. Haddigan's death on June 9, 2016. Since 2014, she has lived in Starkville. She has been an active member of the First Presbyterian Church, Starkville, and was founding member of the Women in the Word Bible Study. She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Nants Lifer (Martin), daughter-in-law Cynthia Forrester Nants, granddaughters Michele Nants Lok (Albert), Stephanie Louise Nants, Grace Beale Lifer, and Faith Belle Lifer, and great granddaughters Airianna Lok, Oceane Lok, and Sage Lok. She is predeceased by her parents, Juan and Fountain Hulme, by Jack Nants, by Howard Haddigan, by her siblings – George Hulme, Elizabeth Hulme, Mary Harriet Hulme Foley, and Evelyn Hulme Colvin – and by her son, Bruce Arlington Nants. The family welcomes friends to the Baldwin-Fairchild Goldenrod Funeral Home, 7520 Aloma Avenue, Winter Park, Florida, on Friday morning, July 5, for a time of Visitation 10:00-10:50 a.m., followed by a Service in Celebration the Good News of the Risen Christ 11:00 a.m. The Interment Service will follow at 2:00 p.m. on July 5 in the Florida National Cemetery, where Louise will be buried alongside Lt. Jack Nants. The family then invites friends in Mississippi to join them for a Memorial Service at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 7, in the Sanctuary of the First Presbyterian Church, 307 University Drive, Starkville, followed by a reception in the Fellowship Hall. Son-in-law Rev. Dr. Martin W. Lifer III will officiate the worship services. Memorials may be made to the Mission Fund of First Presbyterian Church, Starkville. You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com. Published in Starkville Daily News on July 3, 2019