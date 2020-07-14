Or Copy this URL to Share

Mrs. Lula Mae Gay, 89, of Starkville, MS died on July 4, 2020 in Louisville, MS.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. - 5:00 P.M. at West Memorial Funeral Home, Starkville, MS.

Graveside funeral service will be held Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Bell Chapel U.M. Church Cemetery, Starkville, MS

Interment will follow at Bell Chapel U.M. Church Cemetery, Starkville, MS.

West Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store