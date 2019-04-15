Lynn Kincannon Holland, 73, left this earthly life and the many people who loved her on Saturday, April 13, in Columbus, Mississippi. Her death came as a release after a long struggle with Alzheimer's Disease. Born in Detroit, Michigan, on September 9, 1945, Lynn was the only child of Jane Stuart Kincannon Holland of Tupelo, a school teacher, and Newton Raymond Holland of Meridian, an engineer with the Army Corps of Engineers. She grew up in Alexandria, Virginia, but was a Mississippian through and through, spending her summers with relatives in Tupelo and Meridian and her entire adult life in the state. Like her mother and grandmother, she attended Mississippi University for Women (1963-65) and, following the birth of her children, completed her bachelor's degree and a master's degree in counseling at Mississippi State University. With her former husband, William (Bill) Evans Doughty, Sr., she raised their children in West Point. She leaves four children: Shannon Doughty Bacot of Starkville; Vicki Stuart Doughty of West Point, who died as an infant; William (Billy) Evans Doughty Jr. of Starkville; and Jennifer Doughty McDonald of Meridian. Her grandchildren are: Sarah Holland Bacot, Cole Bacot (Cassie Needle), Will Evans Doughty, John Thomas Doughty, Parker Doughty, Sam McDonald, and Eli McDonald. There is one great grandchild, her namesake Joy Lynn Bacot, who was the delight of her last few months, and many cousins who were more like siblings. Even as a young child, Lynn was remarkable for her sweet and generous spirit. She found great joy in being a mother to her children. She shared her love not only for them, but also for her nieces, nephews, and cousins. Wherever she lived, her home was a place of warmth, joy, and hospitality. She adored animals, and her homes always had four-legged inhabitants who ruled the roost and ate too much. Her acrylic paintings, first developed as a young mother struggling with the impending death of her baby, later became an expression of her love for people, dogs, cats, and birds. Her family, friends, and the clients in her therapy practices in Starkville, Bay St. Louis, and Jackson knew her as a compassionate, insightful counselor and the best of listeners. Using Jungian psychology, art therapy, and other methodologies, she dedicated her own life to changing the lives of her patients for the better. Lynn was preceded in death by her parents and little Vicki. Those who loved Lynn are invited to celebrate her life at the Church of the Resurrection in Starkville at 2 p.m, Tuesday, April 16. The visitation will take place from 12:30-2 p.m., Tuesday, April 16. Welch Funeral Home of Starkville is handling arrangements.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Oktibbeha County Humane Society, P.O. Box 297, Starkville, MS 39760; or the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation, 110 East 42nd St., 16th Floor, New York, NY 10017. You can go online and sign guest register at www.welchfuneralhomes.com Published in Starkville Daily News on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary