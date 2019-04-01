Mabel Ruth Ray McIlvany, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on March 31, 2019, at the Windsor Nursing Home in Columbus, MS, where she had lived for several months. She was born on December 10, 1934 to Charlie Muldrew and Eddie Mae Baxter Ray in Maben, MS. She was a graduate of Sturgis High School and a retired Quality Inspector with Flexsteel. She was a great cook and loved gospel music, but her special love was her daughter Sarah. She is survived by one daughter, Sara Johnette McIlvany of Columbus, MS; one brother, George Ray (Barbara) of Mathiston, MS; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, John Morris McIlvany; her parents; sisters, Louise Denney, Charlene Murphy, and Virgie Wilson; two brothers, Elbert Ray, Sr. and Hubert Ray. Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, April 3, 2019, from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at Welch Funeral Home in Starkville, MS, with the service immediately following in the funeral home chapel. Rev. Sara Jo Adams-Wilson will conduct the service. Burial will be in Big Creek United Methodist Cemetery in Sturgis, MS. Memorial donations may be made to: Palmer Home for Children, P.O. Box 746, Columbus, MS 39703. You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com. Published in Starkville Daily News on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary