Manuel Richard Sanchez, II, "Richie", age 44 died Thursday, March 28, 2019 at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, MS. Richie was a graduate of Starkville High School, received his bachelor's degree in communication from Mississippi State University and a master's degree in public relations from Western Kentucky University. He was an avid fisherman and Bulldog sports fan. He is survived by his parents, Sam and Betty H. Sanchez; his sister and brother in law, Dia and Bobby Dingus, of Benton, AR; niece, Avery Dingus and nephew, Anderson Dingus. A graveside service will be held at the Mayhew Cemetery in Mayhew, MS on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:30 a.m with Randy Whitbeck officiating, followed by Lynn Timbrook. Pallbearers will be Sam Sanchez, Anderson Dingus, Bobby Dingus, Brian Kittrell, David Ware, Lynn Timbrook. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to Starkville Christian School Library Fund, 303 Lynn Lane, Starkville, MS 39759. You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Mar. 30, 2019