Margaret McVey
Margaret Ann Crowder McVey, of Starkville, MS passed away on November 11, 2020.  She was 84 years old.
Mrs. McVey was born in West Point, MS and was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. R. H. Crowder.  She was their only child.  She attended West Point High School and Mississippi State University.
She was first married to Mr. William Carroll (Billy) Culp of Vicksburg, MS.  They had two children - Elizabeth Culp Callahan (Clark), and Deborah Culp Fulmer (Wes).  During her time in Vicksburg, she worked as the secretary to the County Agent.   After Mr. Culp passed away, she later married Mr. John Lewis McVey of Starkville, and so had three step- children - John L. McVey Jr. (Anita), Charles David McVey (Robin), and Patsy McVey Duncan (Mike).  Mr. McVey also passed away.  She is survived by all her children, ten grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren.
Mrs. McVey was an active member of The Episcopal Church of the Resurrection in Starkville.  She served many years there as treasurer and in other capacities.  She also served on the Finance Committee of the Episcopal Diocese of Mississippi for a number of years.  She served as a board member of her local volunteer fire department, and Memorial Gardens Cemetery Association.  She always enjoyed time with her friends, family, yard, garden, and her hummingbirds.
She will be laid to rest at Memorial Garden Cemetery on Saturday, November 14, 2020.  Due to COVID-19, the service will be for family only.
The family would especially like to thank Angelette Ryland and Ryland Care Giving Service for caring for Mrs. McVey over the past year.  Special thanks go to Mrs. Betty Roberson and Ms. Princess Taylor for all the exceptional care, love, and support they gave to her.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to The Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 105 North Montgomery Street, Starkville, MS 39759.
You can leave the family a condolence at:  www.welchfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Starkville Daily News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 20, 2020.
November 13, 2020
We will continue to remember you in our prayers.
Jackie and Nina Wofford
