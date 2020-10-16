December 1942- October 2020
Margaret (Margie) Edwards Redus, loving wife, mother, grandmother, nana and friend to all, suddenly passed away in her home on Friday, October 9, 2020. Margie was born on December 11, 1942 in Coahoma, MS. At age four, she moved to Crawford, MS. Margie attended Artesia school for three years and then transferred to Starkville. Margie graduated from Starkville High School in 1960 and went on to work at Alexander's Home Health for 10 years, and then at Mississippi State University until retirement.
Margie attended Brooksville United Methodist Church. She enjoyed gardening in her yard, fishing, reading, spending time with friends and family, traveling, playing dulcimer, eating out, and playing bunco and keno. Margie was an active member of Starkville Green Thumb Garden Club, Brooksville School Alumni, Holiday Club, Newcomers Club, Daughters of American Revolution (DAR), Dazzling Divas, Brooksville Strummers (dulcimer) and she was the President of the Marine Corp League Auxiliary for 29 years. She was also a former member of Red Hat Society and ABWA (American Business Women's Association).
Margie is survived by her husband, Thomas Redus of Crawford, MS, her children; Shawn Baird, Thomas Redus Jr., Sharon Redus Thurman (Lee), Casey Redus Weathers (Ricky), her grandchildren; Hannah, Lilli, Kelsey, Jack, Heather, Katelyn, Garret and Andrew, her great grandchildren; Elesa, Audrina, Juliana, and Aiden. She is also survived by her two sisters; Mary Baldovin (Dave), Elizabeth Clark (Aron) and her brother, Tommy Edwards.
Margie is preceded in death by her father and mother, Thomas P. Edwards Sr. and Elizabeth R. Edwards, and her grandparents; W.T. (Dutch) and Irene Fulton Edwards and James and Margaret Read.
There will be no visitation due to Covid- 19. Family and close friends are invited to attend a small service at her home, 2890 Crawford Road, Crawford, MS 39743 on Saturday, October 17th at 1:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Oktibbeha County Humane Society.
