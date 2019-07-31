|
|
Marguerite Elaine Saucier Cook, formerly of Oxford, MS, but calling Starkville her home for the past 30 years, passed away on July 29, 2019 in her beloved home surrounded by her family. She attended Mississippi State University and graduated from Holmes Jr. College with her degree in Cosmetology. She realized her dream of owning her own business in 1989 when she opened Avant Garde Salon and Spa in Starkville, MS. Marguerite worked and lived the rest of her life in Starkville building a family and building her business. Their daughters, Hillary and Neely, were the focus and joy of her life. She enjoyed her pets, entertaining family and friends at her home, and most especially shopping and going to the beach with her daughters. She is preceded in death by her parents, Gene and Joan Saucier and a sister, Gloria Jean. Marguerite is survived by her daughters Hillary Dian Cook and Neely Cook Maddox and son-in-law Michael Coty Maddox; her 5 sisters, Elizabeth Edmondson (Frank), Linda Holley (Stephen), Joni Savage (Tommy), Susan McNeely (Ricky), Paula Gibbs (Dean) and one brother, Gene Allen Saucier; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other family who have so generously offered their time, love and support. Marguerite's family would like to express their deepest gratitude for the love and support showered on them these last weeks of her life. She was very blessed in her friends and family. We pray God's blessings on each of you. Visitation is scheduled for Friday, August 2, 2019 from 11:00-1:00 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Starkville, MS, with the funeral service immediately following. Father Jason Johnston will conduct the service. Burial will be in Memorial Garden Park Cemetery in Starkville. You can go online and leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Aug. 1, 2019