Starkville Public Schools Teacher
(1949 - 2020)
Marianne McGrane Crowell, 71, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, October 18, 2020, from pancreatic cancer. She was surrounded by her children at the North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice in Tupelo, MS.
Marianne was born in Elizabeth, NJ, to James and Ann McGrane in 1949. She graduated high school in Scotch Plains, NJ, in 1967 and earned a B.A. from Mount Holyoke College in 1971.
Marianne taught school in Durham, North Carolina, for many years before marrying the love of her life, Lt. Col. Lorenzo "Ren" M. Crowell in New Delhi, India, in 1973. She and her husband lived and raised their four children in many locations, including North Carolina, England, New Mexico, New York, Colorado, and Alabama throughout her husband's Air Force career. Upon his retirement in 1989, Marianne and her family moved to Starkville, Mississippi, where Dr. Ren Crowell joined the History Department at Mississippi State University. After taking a thirteen year break from formal teaching to raise and teach her own four children to read, Marianne returned to the classroom as a third grade teacher in the Starkville Public School District, where she served from 1991 to 2009. Marianne's great joy in life was saying hello to her many former students around Starkville. A natural born educator, after retirement Marianne continued to teach by volunteering to tutor kids and teaching Sunday School. Marianne also devotedly cared for her husband from 2002 to 2014 during his own twelve-year battle against cancer.
Marianne was actively involved in the Starkville community. She was a member of the Friends of the Public Library, Daughters of the King at the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, and a volunteer for Casserole Kitchen. She spent time with dear friends learning to play the dulcimer, taking wine tasting and master gardener classes, and practicing yoga. She also enjoyed traveling domestically and abroad.
A devoted mother, wife, and grandmother, Marianne is survived by her children Anna Area of Washington, DC, Ruth Wild of London, England, Larry Crowell of Greenville, NC, and James Crowell. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Ren, Jonathan & Violet Crowell of Greenville, NC, Charlie & Alfie Wild of London, England, and Ella Area of Washington, DC. Her spirit lives on through each of the family members and friends she loved so well.
The family will hold a memorial service in Starkville when the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided. Marianne will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery beside her beloved husband of 40 years.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations for Casserole Kitchen. Donations may be made by check (made out to Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, with "Casserole Kitchen" in the memo line, and mailed to the church at 105 N. Montgomery St., Starkville, MS 39759) or online (https://ecr.breezechms.com/give/online
).