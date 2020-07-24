Or Copy this URL to Share

Ms. Marilyn Davis, 56, of Starkville, MS died on July 18, 2020 in Meadville, MS.

Visitation will be held Friday, July 24, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. - 6:00 P.M. at West Memorial Funeral Home, Starkville, MS.

Graveside funeral service will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 10 :00 A.M. at Sixteenth Section Cemetery, Starkville, MS.

Interment will follow at Sixteenth Section Cemetery, Starkville, MS.

West Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.

