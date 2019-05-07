Home

Mary Beatrice Hood

Mary Beatrice Hood Obituary
Mary Beatrice(Edwards) Hood passed away Monday, May 6, 2019, at Carrington Nursing Center in Starkville, MS. She was 76 years old. She was born September 23, 1942, in Longview, MS, to Hubert A. and Vera Lois(Thaxton) Edwards. Mrs. Hood was a retired secretary and homemaker. Services will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, 2:00 p.m., at Coleman Funeral Home in Ackerman, MS, with Rev. Danny Irvin officiating. Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 8, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. till service time, also at Coleman Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Old Lebanon Cemetery near Ackerman, MS. Mrs. Hood is survived by 3 sons, Herbert(Brenda) Hood of Mendenhall, MS, Eddie Hood of Starkville, MS, Everette Hood of Starkville, MS, 1 daughter, Kathy(Jacky) Davis of Harvest, AL, 1 sister, Lois Alexander of Stephenville, TX, and 2 grandchildren. Mrs. Hood was preceded in death by her husband, Doyle Marion Hood, and her parents. The family asked that any memorials be directed to Old Lebanon Cemetery Fund. To sign the guest registry, visit HYPERLINK "http://www.colemanfuneral.com" www.colemanfuneral.com
Published in Starkville Daily News on May 8, 2019
