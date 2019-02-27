Mrs. Mary Ethel Waldrop Hodnett, 71, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, Mississippi. Visitation will be Friday, March 1, 2019 from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M., at Houston Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be at 2:00 P.M on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Houston Funeral Home with Rev. Johnny Cherry officiating. Burial will be at Concord Cemetery in Houston, Mississippi. Houston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Hodnett was born January 31, 1948 in Water Valley, Mississippi to Raymond Waldrop and Zora Morris Waldrop. She worked as an upholster for Franklin Furniture and People Lounger most of her life. Mrs. Hodnett is survived by her husband of 27 years, Danny Hodnett of Nettleton, MS; her daughter, Nikki Falco (John) Buss of Starkville, MS; and one brother, Howard Waldrop of Austin, TX. Mrs. Hodnett was preceded in death by her parents, her aunt, Ethel Waldrop Simpson; her uncles, Henry Waldrop, James Waldrop, and Corky Waldrop. Pallbearers will be Justin Earnest, Mike Johnson, John Heair, and Joey Chaney. Mary loved spending time with family and friends. She also enjoyed taking cruises with her husband, Danny.Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com Published in Starkville Daily News on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary