The life of Mary Ina Sigmon Fye will be celebrated on Wednesday October 21st at 1 pm with socially distanced seating at Starkville First United Methodist Church. Masks will be required for admission to the in person service. The family also welcomes friends and family to join the service virtually via live stream on YouTube at the Fye Memorial Service channel beginning at 1 pm and available for replay afterward.

