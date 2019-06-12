Home

Welch Funeral Home
201 West Lampkin Street
Starkville, MS 39759
(662) 323-5905
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Welch Funeral Home
201 West Lampkin Street
Starkville, MS 39759
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Mary Lou Boyce Posey

Mary Lou Boyce Posey Obituary
Mary Lou Boyce Posey died at her residence in Starkville, MS on June 6, 2019 at the age of 75. She was a retired elementary teacher in the Starkville School District, a member of the Mississippi Association of Educators and Daughters of the American Revolution. Mary Lou is survived by her brother, Frank Boyce and his wife, Anne; and sister, Edith Clanton and her husband, Robert. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Don C. Posey; and her parents, Louis Boyce and Bobbie Holmes Boyce. On Saturday, June 15, 2019, visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 a.m. in the Welch Funeral Home Chapel in Starkville, MS, with the memorial service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Reverend Hal Selby will be leading the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Oktibbeha County Humane Society, You can mail donations to: P. O. Box 297, Starkville, MS 39760. You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Starkville Daily News on June 13, 2019
