Mary Lou Boyce Posey died at her residence in Starkville, MS on June 6, 2019 at the age of 75. She was a retired elementary teacher in the Starkville School District, a member of the Mississippi Association of Educators and Daughters of the American Revolution. Mary Lou is survived by her brother, Frank Boyce and his wife, Anne; and sister, Edith Clanton and her husband, Robert. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Don C. Posey; and her parents, Louis Boyce and Bobbie Holmes Boyce. On Saturday, June 15, 2019, visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 a.m. in the Welch Funeral Home Chapel in Starkville, MS, with the memorial service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Reverend Hal Selby will be leading the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Oktibbeha County Humane Society, You can mail donations to: P. O. Box 297, Starkville, MS 39760. Published in Starkville Daily News on June 13, 2019