Mary Moehring

Mary Simpson Moehring, age 80, passed away on June 25, 2020 at The Windsor Place Nursing Home and Rehab Center in Columbus, MS. Mary was a retired Administrative Secretary in the Biochemistry Department at Mississippi State University. She was an excellent role model of love as Paul described in 1 Corinthians 13. She knew what it meant to love and in return others loved her. She loved her family dearly and enjoyed keeping busy by doing numerous crocheting projects for numerous nonprofit organizations. Her church family always meant so much to her.
A graveside service is scheduled for Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Memorial Garden Park in Starkville, MS at 1 p.m.
She is survived by two sons, Michael Moehring and his fiancé, Paula McGranhan of Houston, TX and Matt Moehring and his wife, Ginger of Columbus, MS; sister, Jean Tucker; 3 grandchildren, Ashleigh Fulton and her husband, Grant, Emily Knutson and her husband, Derek, and Christopher Moehring and his wife, Alyssa; 4 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. David M. Moehring; Father W.L. Simpson and Mother Gladys Gill Simpson, and brother, Billie Hugh Simpson.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Oktibbeha County Humane Society, 510 Industrial Park Road, Starkville, MS 39759; Blair Batson Children's Hospital, 2500 N. State Street Jackson, MS 39216; or, The Choctaw Senior Citizens Center, 118 Elderly Center Drive, Philadelphia, MS 39350.
Honorary pallbearers will be the staff at The Windsor Place Nursing Home and Rehab Center in Columbus. Thanks to each of these people for their wonderful care and attention given to Mary Simpson Moehring.
Published in Starkville Daily News from Jun. 29 to Jul. 6, 2020.