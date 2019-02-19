Maurice Lee Roy Anthony, 80, passed away on February 18, 2019 at his residence in Starkville, MS. He was a retired salesman with Comer Packing Co., member of Starkville Church of God, and Master Sergeant in the U.S. Army. Lee was mobilized in the National Guard to Oxford, MS in 1962 when James Meredith was admitted into college at the University of Mississippi. He was also mobilized as an instructor to serve in the U.S. Army bases during Operation Desert Storm. He enjoyed working on antique cars and going to car shows. Mr. Anthony was preceded in death by his wife, Towana Goodson Anthony and his parents, George L. Anthony and Ola Eakes Anthony; sister, Georgia Reynolds; and brothers, Thaniel Anthony and Lamar Anthony. He is survived by his son, Marc Anthony (Lainie); grandchildren, Jamie Anthony and Emily Anthony, all of Starkville, MS. Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at Welch Funeral Home in Starkville, MS, with the funeral service immediately following in the funeral home chapel. Kevin McHann will conduct the service. Burial will be in Memorial Garden Park Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Starkville Church of God, 100 Locksley Way, Starkville, MS 39759. You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com. Published in Starkville Daily News on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary