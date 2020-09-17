Merle Brooks McMinn was born on February 27, 1926, the fourth of six children to Homer and Olive Brooks in Sherwood (Choctaw County), Mississippi. She died on September 15, 2020 at Oktibbeha County Hospital. She was the final surviving member of that family group of the Greatest Generation.

She grew up there in Choctaw County where she attended elementary and high school, and then, went (for two years) to Wood Junior College in Mathiston, MS.

After he served in the U.S. Army as an Infantry Soldier in WWII, she married W.D. McMinn on March 29, 1946 and the two of them moved to the Mississippi Delta to begin their lives. Only 4 years later, following his untimely death, Merle and her 3 young children moved back to Choctaw County where she would remain throughout her life. Possessing a wealth of persistence, fortitude and obstinacy, the young widow managed to feed, clothe, and house her three children (all under four years of age when she moved back), and carve our a life of relative abundance for them.

There, she was an integral part of her church, Blythe Creek Baptist, becoming its backbone, and perhaps its most consistently faithful member ever.

She served as Mathiston's U.S. Postmaster for 31 years, overseeing the daily operations with the precision and exactitude that describe her character.

Known for her sewing and crocheting abilities, friends and relatives can recount tales of her sharing these talents in the forms of blankets, tablecloths, curtains, cheerleader uniforms galore, clothing and so much more! If a sewing machine or a needle & thread could fill a need or solve a problem, Merle was there to lend a hand.

Post retirement, she spent even more time participating in and leading programs and activities at Blythe Creek Baptist Church. She also enjoyed spending time with friends and family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A big sports fan, she attended all the local events possible, watching her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was also a devoted fan of all things MSU and loved watching their events, especially Bulldog football.

She is preceded in death by all her siblings, Maurine Langley, Hugh Brooks, Williette Flowers, Joe Fred Brooks, and Betty Joyce Brooks. Also, she is preceded in death by her husband, W.D. McMinn and her son, Clifton (Buddy) McMinn.

She is survived by her two daughters, Aneva McMinn and Marcie (Mike) White of Starkville, three grandsons Cliff Crowley (Cher), Chris Crowley, and Micah White all of Starkville, six great-grandchildren, Connor Reinike, Jordan Crowley, Harper Crowley, Avery White, Hannah Cate Crowley, and Sam White. She leaves behind a large number of extended family members, many of whom call her "Aunt Merle".

The service will be lead by Rev. Todd Chesser and Rev. Danny Irvin. Pallbearers will be Cliff Crowley, Chris Crowley, Micah White, Connor Reinike, Mike Brooks, William Brooks, Thomas Brooks, and Hugh Langley. Honorary Pallbearers will be Johnny Brooks, Tommy Brooks, James Hester Brooks, and Edd Rogers.

Visitation will be held at Blythe Creek Baptist Church from 10:00 to 11:00 on Saturday, September 19, 2020. The funeral service will be held there following visitation at 11:00 and burial in the church graveyard immediately thereafter.

Those who attend services and visitation are respectfully asked to follow safety protocols to avoid Covid contagion.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store