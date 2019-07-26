|
|
On Tuesday, July 23, 2019, Michael James Adam of Starkville, MS, loving husband and devoted father, passed away at the age of 39. Michael was born on March 17, 1980, to Patsy Smith Adam, of Gloster, MS, and Kenneth James Adam, of Westwego, LA. He received a bachelor's degree in sociology and general liberal arts, with an emphasis in anthropology, biology, and psychology, from Mississippi State University. He also held a master's degree in sociology and was currently pursuing his doctoral degree in Human Development and Family Sciences. On June 16, 2001, he married Tammie Marie LeBoeuf. Together they adopted their only child in 2012, Lily Kathryn Adam. Michael was employed by the Research and Curriculum Unit at Mississippi State University as a project manager. Before holding this position, he spent eight years as an educator in both the Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District and the Columbus Municipal School District, where he taught biology and general science courses as well as advised multiple extracurricular student clubs. He was awarded Starkville Oktibbeha Consolidated School District's Teacher of the Year in 2017. He also served as an adjunct sociology instructor at Holmes, Itawamba, and East Central community colleges. He shared his passion for teaching at every opportunity possible. Michael was preceded in death by his mother, Patsy, his sister, Amy Leigh Adam, his grandparents, Harold and Elaine Smith, of Gloster, MS, and Wilbert and Lula Mae Adam, of Bay St. Louis, MS. He is survived by his wife Tammie, daughter Lily, father Kenneth, brothers Robert Kenneth Adam (Elizabeth) of Edwardsville, IL, and Kyle James Adam of New York, NY, aunt Judy Smith Matte, uncle Bobby Smith Jr., and cousins Jamey Matte Bachman (Ben) and Sara Smith Froman (Cody), and his many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation is Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Brown Funeral Home in Gloster, MS from 10:00-11:00 A.M. with services following immediately. Services will be officiated by Robert Adam. Interment will follow in Smith Cemetery #2 near Gloster.
Published in Starkville Daily News on July 27, 2019