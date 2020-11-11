1/
Michael Shannon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael S. Shannon, 62, passed away on November 10, 2020 at OCH Regional Medical Center in Starkville, MS. He was Sales Manager for Unfi and previous District Manager for Publix He was also a member of Morgan Chapel Baptist Church. He loved spending time with family and working on his farm. He will be remembered as a loving and selfless man of God who had a positive impact on many lives.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Marge Moltrose Harmeyer; son, Dustin Shannon; and brother, Danny Shannon.
He is survived by his wife, Lisa Morgan Shannon of Sturgis, MS; daughters, Lisa Smith of Nashville, TN, Morgan Dills (Ryan) of Atlanta, GA, Jordan Buzaljko (Bajro) of Atlanta, GA, Autumn Shannon of Sturgis, MS, and Lily Shannon of Sturgis, MS; son, Micah Shannon of Sturgis, MS; grandchildren, Skylar Dills, Kinslee Dills, Bentleigh Kelly, and Lejla Buzaljko; father, Ernie Harmeyer (Shirley) of Jupiter, FL; sisters, Kathi Cribbet of Huntsville, AL, and Linda Shannon of West Palm Beach, FL; and brothers, Kevin Shannon of McKinney, TX, Scott Shannon of Lewisville, NC, and Randy Harmeyer of Kailua, Hawaii.
There will be a graveside service on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 11:00 am at Morgan Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery in Sturgis, MS. Rev. Jeff Morgan and Rev. Luke Gardner will conduct the service.
Memorial donations may be made to: Baptist Children's Village, 114 Marketridge Drive, Ridgeland, MS 39157.
You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Starkville Daily News from Nov. 11 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Welch Funeral Home
201 West Lampkin Street
Starkville, MS 39759
(662) 323-5905
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Welch Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 11, 2020
We will continue to remember you in our prayers.
Jackie and Nina Wofford
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved