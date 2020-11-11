Michael S. Shannon, 62, passed away on November 10, 2020 at OCH Regional Medical Center in Starkville, MS. He was Sales Manager for Unfi and previous District Manager for Publix He was also a member of Morgan Chapel Baptist Church. He loved spending time with family and working on his farm. He will be remembered as a loving and selfless man of God who had a positive impact on many lives.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Marge Moltrose Harmeyer; son, Dustin Shannon; and brother, Danny Shannon.
He is survived by his wife, Lisa Morgan Shannon of Sturgis, MS; daughters, Lisa Smith of Nashville, TN, Morgan Dills (Ryan) of Atlanta, GA, Jordan Buzaljko (Bajro) of Atlanta, GA, Autumn Shannon of Sturgis, MS, and Lily Shannon of Sturgis, MS; son, Micah Shannon of Sturgis, MS; grandchildren, Skylar Dills, Kinslee Dills, Bentleigh Kelly, and Lejla Buzaljko; father, Ernie Harmeyer (Shirley) of Jupiter, FL; sisters, Kathi Cribbet of Huntsville, AL, and Linda Shannon of West Palm Beach, FL; and brothers, Kevin Shannon of McKinney, TX, Scott Shannon of Lewisville, NC, and Randy Harmeyer of Kailua, Hawaii.
There will be a graveside service on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 11:00 am at Morgan Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery in Sturgis, MS. Rev. Jeff Morgan and Rev. Luke Gardner will conduct the service.
Memorial donations may be made to: Baptist Children's Village, 114 Marketridge Drive, Ridgeland, MS 39157.
