|
|
Milla Faye Goodwin Oswalt passed away on May 25, 2019 in Eupora at the age of 80. She was Precede in death by her husband James H. (Tipp) Oswalt, parents George Wand Minnie Head Goodwin, sisters Lilly Feltman, Myrtice Canida, Inez Mhaveronicv. Milla is survived by her Sons Johnny Daniel (Melissa) of Mathiston, Ms. Joey Daniel (Marcia) of Bruce, Ms., brother Billy Goodwin of Alabama, sisters, Ruth Riddle of Alabama, Betty Sue Adkins of Georgia, Grand children Conner and Ben Daniel, Nichelos Smith. Services for Milla are scheduled for Visitation from 5:00-7:00 P.M. on Monday May 27 at Welch Funeral Home in Starkville. The funeral will take place on Tuesday May 28 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Wake Forest Baptist Church in Sturgis, with a short visitation just before the service; burial will take place following the service at the church cemetery, with the Rv. Ben Yarber performing the services. You can go online and sign guest register at www.welchfuneralhomes.com
Published in Starkville Daily News on May 29, 2019