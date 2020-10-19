Moderia Petty

Moderia McCormick Petty, age 93 passed away at the OCH Regional Center on October 16, 2020. She was a retired lab technician for the USDA Boll Weevil Research Lab at Mississippi State University and a member of the First United Methodist Church. She loved her family, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was a longtime member of the Starkville Civic League, the Circle Mary and 2 bridge clubs which she was very active in until recently.
A graveside memorial service is planned for Monday, October 19, 2020 at Memorial Garden Park in Starkville, MS. @ 12 am.
She is survived by 3 daughters, Cindy Johnson and husband Mike of Starkville, MS, Patsy McReynolds and husband, Johnny of Russellville, AL, and Teresa Kinkennon and husband John of Brandon, MS: 3 sisters, Ann Randle, Betty McIlwain, and Cathy Ishee. 4 grandchildren, John McReynolds and wife Amy, LeAnn Little and husband Keith, Adriane Isbell and husband Greg, Ashley Lura and husband Jake: and 6 great grandchildren, Andrew McReynolds, Ellie McReynolds, Avery McReynolds, Grant Little, Mary Ellen Little, and Laityn Isbell.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Petty, and parents, Walter McCormick and Tommie Gregg McCormick; sister, Laurene Bright and Ophelia Reed.
A special thanks to the staff at Montgomery Gardens for their love, support, and tender care give to Ms. Petty.
Memorial donations maybe made to the Diabetes Foundation of MS, 800 Avery Blvd., Suite 100, Ridgeland, MS 39157
