Monty Y. Brown, 60, passed away on March 24, 2019 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus, MS. Mr. Brown was born in Dallas, TX November 15, 1958. He moved to Starkville in 1977 to attend college at Mississippi State University and also to persue his career in painting, which he did for 35 years as owner of University Painters. He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Jack Brown and Ida Dogan Brown; and his late wife, Vicki Lynn Brown. He is survived by his son, Mark Brown and his mother, Betty Brown, Justin Lomax and Scott Lomax. Visitation is scheduled for Friday, March 29, 2019 from 3:00-4:00 p.m. at Welch Funeral Home in Starkville, MS, with the funeral service immediately following in the funeral home chapel. Pastor Terry Butler will conduct the service. Special thanks to Jim Mitchell, Jerri Stanford, Heather Downs and Annie McKay for taking care of dad his last day/weeks. Memorial donations may be made to the Mississippi Kidney Foundation, 3000 Old Canton Road, #100, Jackson, MS 39216. You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com. Published in Starkville Daily News on Mar. 26, 2019