Morrison Bradley (Brad) Massey, age 42, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019 in Starkville, MS after a courageous battle with cancer. Brad was born on May 20, 1976 in Jackson, MS to Dr. Boyd Massey and JoAnne (Bradley) Massey. He graduated from Jackson Academy and Mississippi State University, where he was later employed as a law enforcement officer for 19 years, attaining the rank of Lieutenant. On October 22, 2011, he married Lindsey Mixon. Brad and Lindsey loved their four dogs, Bosco, Sara, Emma and Chloie and spent happy times enjoying each other's company. Brad was a lifelong Cubs fan and enjoyed cheering for (and often criticizing) MSU athletics. Brad was preceded in death by his mother, sister Amanda, paternal grandparents, Robert and Nancy Massey, and maternal grandparents, Joe and Elaine Bradley. He is survived by his beloved wife, Lindsey, father, Dr. Boyd "Doc" Massey, stepmother Jill, brother Matt (Caroline), nephew Brooks, niece Meridith, and stepsister Morgan Sellers (Katie). Visitation will be from 12-1 Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Welch Funeral Home in Starkville, MS. The Memorial Service will follow immediately in the Welch Funeral Home Chapel. Honorary pall bearers will be the Law Enforcement Officers. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 1380 Livingston Lane, Jackson, MS, 39213, or the Oktibbeha County Humane Society, P.O. Box 297, Starkville, MS 39760. Please visit www.welchfuneralhomes.com to sign the on-line guest register. Published in Starkville Daily News on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary