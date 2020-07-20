Myra Jane DaVault Fritzius, 76, of Starkville, MS, passed away in Round Rock, TX, on July 9, 2020, with her husband, Robert, by her side. Cause of death was congestive heart-failure, following a recent diagnosis of leukemia.

She was born October 18, 1943, in Harrisburg, PA. After her family moved to Missouri, she attended public schools in Hornersville, Campbell, and Malden. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Education from Southeast Missouri State College and a Masters of Arts in Theatre from the University of Missouri.

Myra met Robert in Malden in 1964, while both were home on break from their respective colleges. However, they would not marry until 1993, after reconnecting at Myra's high school reunion, which Robert had crashed. They were married for 26 years.

As a career Myra taught speech and drama at both the high school and college level, including at Mississippi State University. In the 1970s, she stage-managed theatrical productions off-off-Broadway in New York with the Theatre for the New City. Locally, she was involved with Starkville Community Theatre. She retired from teaching in 2006 from East Mississippi Community College.

She bravely and courageously fought ovarian cancer into remission three different times while maintaining her wonderful sense of humor and her creativity. She was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, shortly after moving to an assisted living facility in Round Rock, TX. She will be remembered with joy.

Myra was preceded in death by her parents, Alva and Louise DaVault, and brother Jim DaVault. She is survived by her husband Robert S. Fritzius, step-son Eric Fritzius and his wife Ashley, step-daughter Alison Fritzius, and nephew John DaVault and his wife Kerry.

Due to Covid-19, memorial services will be delayed or held virtually.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance.

