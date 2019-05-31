Namie Rounsaville Mitchell, 98, passed away on May 31, 2019 at home in the company of her daughter Georgia Clanton and son Michael Mitchell in Southaven, MS. Born November 28, 1920 in rural Grenada County, MS. She was a World War II bride and moved to Starkville, MS while her husband served in India during the Burma Campaign. She lived in Starkville, MS for over 50 years and she loved Starkville. They were co-owners of Peoples Cafe on Main Street until 1971. She was a member of First United Methodist Church and was a member of Circle Four, and Homemakers Club. She was an avid fan of the MSU baseball team and women's basketball team. She would travel by John Robert's bus to see many of the games. She was a wonderful cook and she enjoyed bridge, sewing, crafts, and loved antiques. When she moved to Southaven, MS she became a member of Forever Young Senior Center. She enjoyed the luncheons, movies, and became a bird watcher. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years Matthew Mitchell; parents Walter Winfield Rounsaville and Pearl Brown; and sisters Ruby Grey and Hazle Harbor. She is survived by her daughter Georgia Clanton; son Michael Mitchell; grandchildren Danny Clanton and Bill Clanton; great grandchildren Mary Lorino, Mitch Clanton, J.D. Clanton, Luke Clanton, Hannah Stevenson and Carli Winn; great-great grandchildren Mia Lorino and Brady Winn; Brothers-in Law Frank Harbor, James Mitchell and his wife Bessie Mitchell. Her nieces Shannon Rhodus, Michele Petry, Beth Smathers and Linda Murphy; Nephew Lee Harbor; and their families. Visitation is from 9:00-10:00 am Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Welch Funeral Home in Starkville. Funeral services will follow at 10:00. Burial will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to: First United Methodist Church of Starkville, MS, P.O. Box 2585, Starkville, MS 39760. You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com. Published in Starkville Daily News on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary