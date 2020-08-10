1/
Nancy Gillis
Nancy Young Gillis, 79, passed away on August 6, 2020 at Trinity Health Care in Columbus, MS.  She was a retired Deputy Clerk for the Oktibbeha County Tax Assessor's Office and a member of Adaton Baptist Church in Starkville.  She owned The Farmer's Wife Crafts and she enjoyed baking bread and cooking for family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Gillis; and her parents, Lindsey Young and Grace Gregg Young.
She is survived by her daughters, Bethany Gaudin (David) of Starkville, MS, Lisa Whisnant (Jeff) of Seneca, SC, and Lori Elizabeth Gillis of Starkville, MS; six grandchildren, Amanda (Cody), Nathan (Alex), Anna Beth, Evan (Brittany), Jared (Kayla), and Aubrey; and by her two sisters, Jean Clark of Virginia and Beverly Churchill of Starkville, MS.
There will be a graveside service on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at Adaton Baptist Church Cemetery in Starkville.  Rev. Hal Selby will conduct the service.
Memorial donations may be made to Adaton Baptist Church.
You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Starkville Daily News from Aug. 10 to Aug. 17, 2020.
August 10, 2020
We will continue to remember you in our prayers.
Jackie and Nina Wofford
