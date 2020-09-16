Nevie Miller Wilson of Starkville, Mississippi died September 14, 2020. She was born January 5, 1928 to the late Samual Thomas Miller (Sam) and Allie West Miller in Sturgis, Mississippi (Morgantown Community). She was the wife of the late Howard L. Wilson.
She worked at the Felix Long Hospital for 11 years as a Practical Nurse, before going to the Agricultural Research Lab as a Biological Lab Technician. After 34 years, she retired December 1997. She was a member of Adaton Baptist Church.
Survivors include one daughter, Deborah Kay Wilson Fesmire (Arthur); three grandchildren, Todd B. Fesmire (Bronwyn), Emily Fesmire Jenkins (Brooks), and Rachel Fesmire Purser (Paul); nine great grandchildren; and sister, Mary Miller Jones.
She was preceded in death by brother, Clarence Henry Miller; sons, Thomas Dale Wilson and Gary Lynn Wilson; and grandson, Thomas Dale Wilson, Jr.
Graveside services are scheduled for Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Memorial Garden Park Cemetery in Starkville, Mississippi. Rev. Hal Selby will conduct the service.
You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com.