Mrs. Norma L. Thompson, Age 86, of Pheba passed away on Sunday, February 18, 2019, at her home in Pheba, MS. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at 3:00 P.M. from Pheba Baptist Church in Pheba with burial to follow in Pheba Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 5:00-8:00 P.M. at Calvert Funeral Home in West Point and Wednesday from 2:00-3:00 P.M. at Pheba Baptist Church. CALVERT FUNERAL HOME OF WEST POINT IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS
Published in Starkville Daily News on Feb. 19, 2019