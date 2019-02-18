Home

POWERED BY

Services
Calvert Funeral Home
1400 East Main Street
West Point, MS 39773
(662) 494-2833
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Thompson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Norma Thompson Obituary
Mrs. Norma L. Thompson, Age 86, of Pheba passed away on Sunday, February 18, 2019, at her home in Pheba, MS. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at 3:00 P.M. from Pheba Baptist Church in Pheba with burial to follow in Pheba Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 5:00-8:00 P.M. at Calvert Funeral Home in West Point and Wednesday from 2:00-3:00 P.M. at Pheba Baptist Church. CALVERT FUNERAL HOME OF WEST POINT IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS
Published in Starkville Daily News on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.