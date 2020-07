Or Copy this URL to Share

Ms. Pamela Rose Jones, 52, of Starkville, MS died on July 21, 2020 in Tupelo, MS.

Visitation will be held Monday, July 27, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. - 6:00 P.M. at West Memorial Funeral Home, Starkville, MS.

Graveside funeral service will be held Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Public Cemetery, Starkville, MS.

Interment will follow at Public Cemetery, Starkville, MS.

West Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.

