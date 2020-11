Or Copy this URL to Share

Ms. Patricia Hudson Smith, 67 , of Starkville, MS died on November 3, 2020 in McComb, MS.

Visitation was held Monday, November 9, 2020 from 1:00 P.M-6:00 P.M. at West Memorial Funeral Home, Starkville, MS.

Graveside service and the Interment will be held today, Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Josey Creek Cemetery, Starkville, MS

