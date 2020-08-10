Reverend Paul S. Weddle, Jr., 91 years old, has gone home to the glorius presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Born in Okolona, MS on July 30, 1929, he expired late in the evening of July 30, 2020 with family at his bedside. He lived at Montgomery Gardens Assisted Living Facility in Starkville, MS. Funeral Services were held 11:00AM Monday 8/3/20 at Oliver Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Old Bethany Cemetery in Webster County. Bro. Hugh Bland officiated. Selena Knight and Milinda Norwood provided the music. There will be a Memorial Service at a later date.
For the vast majority of his life he was a resident of Webster County, MS after his family moved there when he was a young lad. He graduated with honors from Eupora High School in 1948. He began his college studies at Clarke College and transferred to Mississippi State University where he earned degrees in English, education, guidance and counseling. His first teaching position began in 1954 in Clarkson, MS. After 2 years at Clarkson, he taught one year in Bellefontaine and then transitioned to Eupora High School for 35 years. While at Eupora High he taught in the classroom, served as guidance/career counselor and school administrator. He completed his 38-year career in education at the Webster County Volcational Center where he served in the capacity of vocational counselor.
Reverend Weddle's chosen career fields were a wonderful match for his natural compassion and care for people. That along with his exemplary work ethic led to many professional triumphs. In 1986 the programs that he implemented at the Webster County Vocational Center were designated as one of top seven in the nation for superior work. In 1987 Reverend Weddle was chosen as Counselor of the Year by the Mississippi Vocational Counselors Association.
Reverend Weddle was also bivocational for many years. He served as a Baptist pastor for fifty years in numerous community churches.
His great passions included his faith, family, church, gardening and travels. Following his retirement as an educator in 1991 and as a pastor in 1998, he and his wife, Laverne, traveled extensively.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Laverne Wilson Weddle; the Reverend and Mrs. Paul Weddle, Sr.; two sisters, Frances Gregg Shute and Martha Lewis Walls; two brothers, James B. Weddle and Donald H. Weddle; three nieces, Jessica Gilmer, Sue Weddle, and Valerie Lambert; a nephew, Reverend Stephen Lewis; and one great grandson, Thatcher Yates Kelley.
He is survived by two daughters Marsha Lynne Strickland (Kenn Beeman) of Starkville, MS and Rebecca Weddle Greenleaf (Greg) of Midland, TX; four grandchildren, Amber Sasnette (Matt) of Bryant, AR, Andrew Greenleaf (Brandy) of Midland, TX, Nora Kathryn Strickland of Starkville, MS, Megan Greenleaf Kelley (Jake) of Midland, TX; a sister, Recenah Lucius (Ray) of Keller, TX, a brother, Rev. William S. Weddle (Elizabeth), of Eupora, MS; 7 great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews; and a brother-in-law, Rufus Marter (Faye). Oliver Funeral Home of Eupora was in charge of all arrangements. You may go online and sign our guest register or leave a message of condolence for the family at www.ofheupora.com