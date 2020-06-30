Pauline Hudson passed away on June 27, 2020 at The Claiborne. She will be missed by those who love her and found her to be a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.
Pauline was born and grew up in Starkville, MS with her parents Porter and Ada Phillips. ; brothers, Preston, Skeeter, J.P. and Lee Roy and their sisters, Minnie Delle Ratclff Heck, Louise Gray Faust, and Betty Harbor.
She was a member of First Baptist Church in Starkville, and a graduate of Starkville High School. She was president of Mississippi Independent Insurance Auxillary, Worthy Matron of Elizabeth Chapter Eastern Star, President of Starkville Civic League, Executive Director of March of Dimes Golden Triangle Chapter, and Surgical Nurse at Oktibbeha County Hospital for 26 years.
Pauline is survived by her son Philip Delivorias of Starkville, and daughter, Judi Beck of McLean Virginia; grandsons, Bradley (Amy) of Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, Tyler Thornhill (Joelle) of Alexandria, Virginia, Barett (Jenny) Thornhill of McLean, Virginia; great grandchildren, Philip, and Barron Delivorias and Nolan, Thatcher, Fox and Aemi Thornhill.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929 or Palmer Home for Children, 152 Brickerton Street, Columbus, MS 39701.
A personal thanks to Wendy Franklin of Kindred Hospice who went above and beyond her duties of caring for Pauline. It seems at times with her personal attention that she was her own mother.
Please visit www.welchfuneralhomes.com to sign the online guest register.
Published in Starkville Daily News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 7, 2020.