Ms. Peggy Jean Clardy, age 86, a resident of Fair Haven Retirement Home in Birmingham, AL, passed away February 21, 2019 following a short illness. Ms. Clardy was born July 21, 1932 in Mathiston in Choctaw County, MS and was the daughter of Jewel Clara Crowson Clardy and John William Andrew Clardy. She attended Self Creek Elementary School and Self Creek Baptist Church in Maben, MS. She later attended Maben High School until her senior year in 1949. In 1953, she moved to Birmingham, AL with her husband the late William Young Card and was employed at Avondale Mills in Birmingham, AL. Peggy attended Vinesville Baptist Church and later, Dawson Memorial Baptist Church, both in Birmingham, AL. She enjoyed traveling, reading, cooking, sewing, and spending time with her family. Ms. Clardy is survived by three sons - Bill (Joan) Card of Knoxville, TN, Eddie (Marcia) Card of Lilburn, GA, and Darrell (Jim) Harper of Lilburn, GA.; two daughters – Tricia (Marvin) Walker of Sylacauga, AL and Lecia (Danny) White of Sylacauga, AL; nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Ms. Clardy's surviving family members include four brothers - Edd (Francis) Clardy of Columbus, MS, Gerald (Virginia) Clardy of Memphis, TN, Earnest Lee (Lynda) Clardy of Tupelo, MS, and Sam (Charlene) Whitt of Fairhope, AL; and two sisters – Marzell Blake of Saltillo, MS and Juanita (David) Holden of Maben, MS. She was preceded in death by her parents - John William Andrew Clardy and Jewel Clara Crowson Clardy; her stepmother, Plummie Lee Reed Clardy; three brothers - John William Arnold Clardy, Boyd Eugene Clardy and John William Whitt; three sisters - Clara Mae Clardy, Emmer Sue Clardy and Mary Elizabeth Clardy. The family wishes to extend a special thanks to the nurses and staff of Fair Haven Retirement Home and Oasis Hospice for all their loving care during Peggy's final days. Visitation with the family will be from 1:30 pm until 2:30 on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Welch Funeral Home, 201 West Lampkin Street, Starkville, MS. The funeral will be Monday, February 25, 2019 at 2:30pm in the chapel of Welch Funeral Home with Reverend Joel Walker, officiating. Burial will follow in Clear Springs Cemetery on Maben-Sturgis Road, Maben, MS. You may go online @ HYPERLINK "http://www.welchfuneralhomes.com" www.welchfuneralhomes.com to sign the guest register. Published in Starkville Daily News on Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary