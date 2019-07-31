|
Former Starkville resident Peggy Pettry Leal, 53, passed away July 20, 2019 in McAllen, Texas.
The funeral was held in McAllen, Texas on July 25, 2019. Peggy was born June 8, 1966, in Clearwater, Florida, to David and Sally Pettry. The family moved to Starkville in 1975 where Peggy began fourth grade. She was an active member in the Starkville High School Band of the Blue and the Grey as one who both twirled rifle and played bass clarinet. She was also a member of the Mississippi Lions All State Band. She graduated Starkville High School with honors in 1984. She continued her education at Mississippi State University, graduating in 1988 with a bachelor's degree in accounting. She worked at Price Waterhouse as a Certified Public Accountant until she married and moved to McAllen, Texas in 1990. She most recently worked for Norris Leal: Engineering Water as their CFO. As an avid Mississippi State football fan, Peggy loved cheering on her Bulldogs. Peggy cherished being with family and vacationed around the country and world with them over the years. She would do anything for those she loved. She is survived by her loving husband, Jesus Leal; daughter, Margaret Leal; parents, David and Sally Pettry; brother, David Pettry, Jr.,sister-in-law Nan Pettry and their three children and spouses; sister, Virginia Pettry Rodgers, brother-in-law Chris Rodgers and their son.
Published in Starkville Daily News on Aug. 1, 2019