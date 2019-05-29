Richard James Murphy, M.D., died peacefully in his sleep at home with his wife Karen, their beloved dog, Felix, and members of his family nearby, in Starkville, MS, at the age of 91. Richard is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Matthew and Thomas, and his first wife Elizabeth. Born to Matthew Hyacinth Murphy and Verna Lois Hilt Murphy on July 11, 1927 in New York City, NY, Richard enlisted in the US Navy the day before his 18th birthday and served as a Seaman First Class. He married Elizabeth Lucy McKenzie Priewe in 1949 at Judson Memorial Church in New York City, and together they raised their family in Manhattan, Scarsdale, and Pound Ridge, NY. Richard completed his undergraduate and medical degrees from NYU in 1958, and opened a private practice in New York City after completing specialty training in cardiology. His practice included patient care at Bellevue Hospital, Lenox Hill, University Hospital, and the Consolidated Edison Clinic. He and Elizabeth retired to Sun City West, AZ in 1982 and shared her remaining years there until her death in 2000, enjoying the desert, golf, and exploring the West. Richard married Karen Lee Owen on Sept. 2, 2002 in Sedona, AZ, at the United Methodist Church. They relocated to Minnetonka, MN, where she achieved her Doctorate in collaborative piano from the University of Minnesota. Subsequently, they moved to Starkville, MS, where Karen pursued her teaching career at MSU. Richard loved to learn about science and enjoyed many years marveling at the wonders of God's world in geology, wildlife, nature, medicine, and music. He was a man of service with a deep passion for God. He served God, his country, his family, his church as an Elder, and the many patients he helped during his career. He is survived by his wife Karen Lee Murphy, his step-children Sarah (Kevin) and Jeremy (Meggan) of Peoria, AZ, his daughters and their families: Lois (Frank) Hill and son Evan of Cheshire, CT, Janet (Thomas) Cohan and sons Nathan and Colin of West Roxbury, MA, Katharine (James) Ellison and children Richard, Robert and Elizabeth, of Buchanan, TN, Nancy (David) Prince and son Tyler (Rachel) of Syracuse, NY, and Carol (Bruce) Hazeltine and children Margaret and Mark of Anchorage, AK.

Visitation is scheduled for Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Episcopal Church of the Resurrection in Starkville, MS, with the memorial service immediately following in the church sanctuary.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Episcopal Church of the Resurrection (319 University Drive, Starkville, MS 39759). You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com. Published in Starkville Daily News on May 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary