Rieves Riekhof
Rieves Tempel Riekhof, 30, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020. He is survived by his son Raylen Riekhof, and Kayla Butters; father, Mark Riekhof; mother, Karen Josey Riekhof; brother, Thomas Riekhof; grandmother, Sheila Riekhof Johnson; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Rieves was a caring father, a good friend, and he will be greatly missed. There will be a private memorial for family to celebrate his life.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Raylen Riekhof scholarship fund at Renasant Bank.

Published in Starkville Daily News from Jun. 29 to Jul. 6, 2020.
