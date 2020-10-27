1/1
Robert Camp
1941 - 2020
Robert Daniel Camp was born on April 13, 1941, and died on October 25, 2020, from complications due to Covid-19. His parents, Dewey W. and Opal Q. Camp, preceded him in death.
A graduate of Mississippi State University, Dan taught for a time in the Vicksburg public schools but returned to Starkville. He joined the faculty of Mississippi State before devoting full time to creating and managing the Cotton District, a nationally recognized residential and commercial development. Dan remained committed to public education and served for many years on the Board of Trustees for the Starkville School District. In that role he was a champion for the arts. He also supported the Starkville Arts Council and was the guiding light behind the Cotton District Arts Festival. From 2005 to 2009, he was mayor of Starkville and brought his business expertise to city government.
His many friends praised Dan for his intellectual curiosity and wide-ranging knowledge, for his keen wit and ready laugh, for his innovative ideas, for his open mind and generous spirit, and for his willingness to take a stand on issues of importance. Dr. M. L. ("Twinkie") Lawhon, his friend from childhood, spoke for a legion of admirers when she called Dan a "genius."
Dan is survived by his wife Gemma T. Camp, by his son Robert A. Camp, daughter-in-law Emily, and their daughter Corban, by his son Bonn Camp, daughter-in-law Jessica, and their daughter Josephine, by his brother Dewey W. Camp and sister Bonnie W. Camp, and by multiple nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a charity of choice.
You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Starkville Daily News from Oct. 27 to Nov. 3, 2020.
October 27, 2020
We will continue to remember you in our prayers.
Jackie and Nina Wofford
