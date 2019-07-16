Resources More Obituaries for Robert Fye Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert Eaton Fye

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Dr. Robert Eaton Fye died Friday July 12, 2019 at the Carrington Nursing Center in Starkville. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary Sigmon Fye; oldest daughter Jane Tevis and her husband Russ; middle daughter Margie McDaniel; son Donald and his wife Leslie ; 12 grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He also leaves behind his sister-in-law, Char Fye, and 5 nieces who live in his home state of Iowa. A service will be held at Starkville First United Methodist Church on Saturday, July 27. Visitation will be from 10-11 am and a memorial service will follow. Born on January 19, 1924, Dr. Fye grew up with his younger brother, David, in Cresco Iowa. After high school he served in the U. S. Army during World War II and attained the rank of Master Sergeant. During the war he was deployed to the Aleutian Islands. After discharge from the Army, Dr. Fye completed his undergraduate degree at Iowa State University. He went on to pursue his masters at Washington State University and his Ph.D. in Entomology at the University of Wisconsin. He began his career at New Mexico State University as an Assistant Entomologist. Soon after, Dr. Fye went to work for the USDA, where he spent 28 years as a Research Entomologist specializing in the biological control of cotton and fruit insects. His first post with the USDA was in Stoneville, MS. Later he moved to Florence, SC where he met his wife Mary. Early in his marriage he and his family enjoyed a sabbatical in the Canadian bush where Dr. Fye worked for the Canada Department of Forestry in Sault Ste. Marie Ontario. His next positions as a researcher included a stint in Tucson, AZ, another sabbatical in New South Wales Australia as a visiting scientist, a move to Yakima, WA and made a full circle back to MS, this time in Starkville where he retired. During his career Dr. Fye also served as an Adjunct Professor at the University of Clemson, University of Arizona, Washington State University and MS State University. He was a member of Phi Kappa Phi, Sigma Xi, Phi Sigma, Gamma Sigma Delta, American Men of Science and was awarded the USDA Certificate of Merit. Dr. Fye was well known as a farmer and orchardist advisor and served on many review panels on research and personnel matters. During his retirement his woodworking received a generous reception in MS craft shows and the Noxubee National Wildlife Refuge Nature Store. The Noxubee Refuge continues to display his MS Noah's Ark which showcases wildlife native to MS. In lieu of flowers, a memorial may be made to either the Sam D. Hamilton National Wildlife Scholarship Fund at MS State University or Friends of Noxubee Refuge at 13723 Bluff Lake Road, Brooksville, MS 39739. You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com. Published in Starkville Daily News on July 17, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries