Robert P. Finley was born March 2, 1932 in Tupelo, MS and passed away on October 26th at the home of his son, Chris Finley, in Fort Worth, TX. He was the son of George Robert Finley and Ola Belle "Peachie" Turner Finley.

After graduating from Tupelo High School, Bob enlisted in the Army and served with the Occupational Forces in Japan for 2 1/2 years. After his discharge from the service, he enrolled at the University of Mississippi and earned a Masters degree in mathematics. Bob taught as an instructor for 1 year at Ole Miss prior to working on the Apollo Project with NASA at Langley, Virginia and Houston, Texas.

The most enjoyable job he ever had was teaching Mathematics at Ole Miss, so teaching became a lifetime career for him. He had a Professorship at Mississippi State University for thirty years and for seven years at the University of Louisiana at Monroe.

Bob was a post Commander of American Legion Post 13, Starkville, and Chief Degurre of the Forty and Eight. He was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and Military Order of the Cootie Post 12 (a division of the VFW) where he served as Seam Squirrel.

Bob was an excellent pool player, playing many of the greats, especially while in Houston. Minnesota Fats would contact the pool hall he played in to let them know to have Bob there when he would be in town to put on an exhibition. Bob also was a gifted drummer, playing bass drum (Scottish marching style) with the Tupelo High School Marching Band and was offered a scholarship from LSU for his skill. He enjoyed golfing, crossword puzzles, cooking and college football.

Robert was preceded by his wife, Martha Rae Siltman Finley of Batesville,MS, and son, Robert Leslie Finley. Robert is survived by his daughter, Cynthia Gayle Rose and sons, John Raymond, James Kevin, and Christopher Lee. He also leaves behind five grandchildren, Jacob Pearson Finley, Jordan William Finley, Victoria Leigh Finley, Lindsey Erin Rose and Jamie Paige Finley, as well as a sister, JoAnne Finley Walls.

