Robert Bascom Johnson, 77, passed away on November 9, 2020 at University Hospital in Jackson, MS. He was the retired owner of Johnson Sawmill and a member of Center Grove Baptist Church. He loved gospel music and most of all, his family.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dot Johnson; and brother, Jim Harris Johnson.
He is survived by his wife, Shelia Holden Johnson of Starkville, MS; daughter, Jennifer Breazeale (David) of Starkville, MS; son, Robb Johnson (Lori) of Maben, MS; mother, Kathleen Johnson of Starkville, MS; brother, Curtis Johnson of Starkville, MS; and grandchildren, Callie Jo Johnson, Marlee Palmertree, and Trent Johnson.
Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. and also on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 9:00-10:00 a.m. at Center Grove Baptist Church in Maben, MS, with the service immediately following. Dr. Thad Moore will conduct the service. Burial will be in Center Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to: Center Grove Baptist Church, 146 Center Grove Rd., Maben, MS 39750.
You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Starkville Daily News from Nov. 11 to Nov. 18, 2020.
November 11, 2020
We will continue to remember you in our prayers.
Jackie and Nina Wofford
