Infant Ron Files
2020 - 2020
Infant Ron Karson Files of Starkville, MS passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Lebonheur Children's Hospital, Memphis, TN.
A graveside service will be Sunday, November 8, 2020, at 3:00 PM at McClellon Cemetery, Sturgis, MS with Bro. Donnie Davis officiating and Lowndes Funeral Home directing.
Karson was born on October 15, 2020, to Scott and Jennifer Davis Files in Memphis, TN.
In addition to his parents, Karson is survived by his twin brother – Kolton Files; siblings – Kimberlyn Livingston, Koby Livingston, Kalyn Kent, Kason Kent, CheyenneFiles, Andrew Files, Dustin Emery, Devin Emery, and Jerry Brewington. Grandparents – Scott and Diane Whitehead, Ronald (Cathy) Davis, Clifton "Tick" Files, and Betty Davis.
Pallbearers will be Scott Whitehead, Ronnie Davis, Koby Livingston, and Richard Robinson.

Published in Starkville Daily News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Graveside service
03:00 PM
McClellon Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Lowndes Funeral Home and Crematory - Columbus
1131 North Lehmberg Road
Columbus, MS 39702
662-328-1808
