Dr. Roy Edward Carpenter, age 86, passed away peacefully October 27, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born June 5, 1934 in Starkville, Mississippi to Carlton Lanier Carpenter and Ruth DeLoach Carpenter.

After completing his Bachelor's degree from Mississippi State, Dr. Carpenter entered the United State Army as a 2nd Lt. stationed in Gary, Indiana. It was here that he met his wife Evelyn Lucille Wright Carpenter and they were married in Corinth, Mississippi.

Dr. Carpenter went on to complete his Doctorate of Business Administration from Mississippi State University becoming a professor and finally retiring from his beloved university. He continued his career in the Army Reserves retiring as a Colonel.

He is survived by his wife Lucy, son Roy Carpenter and wife Susan, daughter Cheri Savage and husband Bob of Florence, South Carolina, son Scott Carpenter and wife Jean of Helena, Alabama. Proud grandfather of Chris, Shelby, Lanier, Virginia, Trenton, and Cole.

Roy will be fondly remembered as a loving husband and devoted to family.

A private family service will be held.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Starkville Mississippi, Missions Fund.

