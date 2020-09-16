Starkville, MS - Roy Fisher age 77, passed away at home on September 12, 2020. A much-loved husband, father, father-in-law and Paw-Paw.
He was born in Crockett County, Tennessee on May 17, 1943. He was a US Army Veteran and was stationed in both Texas and Germany. He later worked as a Welder and Road Construction Foreman. In 1979, he moved to Starkville and began his farming career until 1985 when he started having health issues.
He loved spending time with his family and hearing his grandkids share with him about life. He enjoyed watching sports and Western movies. He also enjoyed reading and growing tomatoes before his health declined. He was a Christian and attended worship at First Baptist Maben Church when his health permitted. He had a smile that was contagious.
He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Ruth Clell Colston Fisher and Johnny Patterson Fisher. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Rex Fisher; Dan C. Fisher and James P. Fisher along with his two sisters, Sue Massengill and Jo Ann Burks.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Jane Reece Fisher (love of his life for 57 years) Starkville; daughter Brenda Fisher Temple (Tommy) of Maben; son Roy G. Fisher (Tina) of Starkville; two grandchildren; Lauren Temple Younger (Albert) of Columbus and Michael E. Temple of Jackson. One great grandchild; Blake Thomas Younger of Columbus.
He is also survived by his sisters Doris Stutts of Humboldt, TN; Bobbie Nell Stevenson of Bartlett, TN; Cynthia Smith of Biloxi; Ava Morgan of Collierville, TN and Bonnie Williams of Pigeon Forge, TN and brothers, LeRoy Fisher of Bartlett, TN; Johnny Fisher of Memphis, TN and Marty Fisher of Maury City, TN.
Family Services will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Reverend Ben Yarber officiating at First Baptist Church Maben with burial to follow at Curtis Chapel Cemetery Starkville. A celebration of life service will be planned at a later date when COVID concerns lessens.
You can share a fond memory of Roy or leave the family a message of condolence at www.welchfuneralhomes.com
Memorials can be sent to First Baptist Church Maben, Maben, MS.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Lee Schwartzberg and Dr. David Kraus of Memphis, TN for their care and kindness extended to Roy for over 35 years.