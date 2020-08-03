1/
Roy Latham
1933 - 2020
Roy Lee Latham, 87, passed away on August 1, 2020.  He was born in Webster County on January 9, 1933.  Mr. Latham was a member of Adaton Baptist Church in Starkville, MS.  Before retirement, he was employed at the meat plant, United, Pic Pac, Giant Market, a store owner, a store manager for Dan Moreland, a paper courier for Cadence Bank and a store manager for Bulldog Superette and was a Specialist E4 in the Army.  Mr. Latham was a member of the Masons, the American Legion and a former member of Calvary Baptist Church.  Mr. Latham lived at his home in Longmeadow Subdivision before moving to Montgomery Gardens in late 2018.    
Mr. Latham is survived by sons Mike (Susie) Latham and Vic (Michelle) Latham of Starkville; he was PawPaw to grandchildren Stephen (Pam) Berry of Columbus, Shannon Craddock, Drew Latham and Chloe Latham of Starkville; great-grandchildren Ashley (Seth) Fulgham and Michael Craddock of Starkville; great great-grandchildren Brooklynn and Brynnlee Fulgham of Starkville; brother Rodney (Nancy) Latham of Eupora, MS; and his previous wife, Ella Latham of Starkville.  
Mr. Latham is proceeded in death by wife Elizabeth Walker Latham; son Paul Carson Latham; brother Jim Latham of Eupora; sister Lois Hester of Atlanta, GA; mother Esterlene Latham of Eupora, MS and father W.G. "Dub" Latham of Eupora, MS.  
Visitation is scheduled for Monday, August 3 from 3:00 to 4:00 at Adaton Baptist Church.  Funeral service will follow at 4:00 at Adaton Baptist Church.  Bro. Hal Selby will be conducting the service.  Burial will be at Spring Valley Cemetery in Mathiston.   
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Adaton Baptist Church.  
In accordance with current CDC guidelines, masks will be required in the church for visitation and the service.  Social distancing is requested.   
Please go on line and sign the guest register @www.welchfuneralhomes.com

Published in Starkville Daily News from Aug. 3 to Aug. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Welch Funeral Home
201 West Lampkin Street
Starkville, MS 39759
(662) 323-5905
Memories & Condolences
August 3, 2020
We will continue to remember you in our prayers.
Jackie and Nina Wofford
