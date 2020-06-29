Rozyln Zuber

Or Copy this URL to Share

Dr. Rozyln Anne Zuber, 49, of Jackson, MS died on June 16, 2020 in Jackson, MS.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 26, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. - 6:00 P.M. at West Memorial Funeral Home, Starkville, MS.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Beth-el M.B. Church, Starkville, MS.

Interment will follow at St. Paul Cemetery, Starkville, MS.

West Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.

