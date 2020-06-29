Rozyln Zuber

Dr. Rozyln Anne Zuber, 49, of Jackson, MS died on June 16, 2020 in Jackson, MS.
Visitation will be held Friday, June 26, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. - 6:00 P.M. at West Memorial Funeral Home, Starkville, MS.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Beth-el M.B. Church, Starkville, MS.
Interment will follow at St. Paul Cemetery, Starkville, MS.
West Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Published in Starkville Daily News from Jun. 29 to Jul. 6, 2020.