Ruby Nettles

"And Jesus said unto him, Verily I say unto thee, Today shalt thou be with with me in paradise." Luke 23:43
"And we know that all things work together for good of them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose" Romans 8:28
Ruby Gilley Nettles, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born March 7, 1921 at Newsite, to Earnest T. and Annie Crowell Gilley. Her education included Tishomingo High School, Wood junior College and Delta State University. She married her childhood sweetheart, Bill Nettles on January 1, 1944. She spent her life devoted to her family. She was a blessing to her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. As an Army wife, she turned 38 living quarters into homes. She has been in very state except Wisconsin and Alaska. She traveled overseas to Japan, Panama, Canada, France, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, Jordan and Lebanon. From 1968 until 2006 she lived in Starkville. She enjoyed her Bible Study Group, Sunday School Class, Bridge Club and Garden Club. In 2006 she became a resident of Traceway Retirement Community.
She is survived by her husband, Bill Nettles of Tupelo; children, Sherron Nettles Porter (James), William Robert Nettles III (Suzanne) and Christopher Jerome Nettles Sr. (Patricia); her grandchildren, Rebekah Porter Crawford, Rachel Porter Daniel, William Robert Nettles IV, Brian Wills Nettles and Christopher Jerome Nettles Jr.; her great-grandchildren, Fiona, James, Noah, Natalie, Ryan, Evan, Chandler, CJ. And Gilley
Services honoring her life will be 1 p.m. Friday at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Jimmy Yates officiating. Burial will be in Tishomingo Cemetery. Visitation will be 12:30 p.m. until service time Friday at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo
