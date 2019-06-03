On Thursday, May 30, 2019, Salvatore "Bud" Tomaso, loving husband and father of four daughters, passed away at the age of 90. Bud was born on August 27, 1928, to Salvatore and Mildred Tomaso in Chicago, IL. He graduated from St. Ignatius Preparatory School in 1945, and began his career as an accomplished Jazz musician, mastering the tenor saxophone and clarinet. On October 6, 1951, he married Angela Therese Ferm. They raised four daughters, Therese, Celeste, Monica and Maria. Bud loved to bird and rabbit hunt and raised and trained German Shorthaired Pointers and Beagles. In his younger days, Bud enjoyed photography and fly fishing. His passion for the outdoors led him to Mississippi where he farmed cattle and enjoyed competing in horse shows and rodeos.Bud had a passion for serving the Lord. In 1991 he earned a Master of Theological Studies Certification from Spring Hill College in Mobile, Alabama. He served as a lay minister and catechist for the Catholic churches in Houston, Tupelo and Saltillo in North Mississippi. He is a lifetime 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus and has served in many local and State capacities. Bud is a communicant of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Starkville where he served as a lector until his illness prevented him from serving further. Bud was preceded in death by his father, Salvatore, his mother, Mildred, and his wife, Angela. He is survived by his four devoted daughters, Therese Longacre, Celeste Tomaso Smith (Robert), Monica T. Short (David) and Maria Tomaso-Peterson, his sister Kathleen T. Flosi, eleven grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. A visitation will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Starkville from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. followed by the Mass of the Resurrection and interment at Odd Fellows Cemetery on University Drive in Starkville. Bud's family thanks the caregivers and staff of Starkville Manor, Drs. Gordon M. Castleberry and Everett McKibben and their staff and Kindred Hospice, particularly Keena Kaiser, Gayle Thomas and Dawn Pate. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in memory of Bud Tomaso to the Oktibbeha County Humane Society, P.O. Box 297, Starkville, MS 39760.

