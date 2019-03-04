Resources More Obituaries for Samuel McReynolds Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Samuel Swan McReynolds

Obituary Condolences Flowers Samuel Swan McReynolds, 77, died Sunday, March 3, 2019 at the Martha Jo Leslie State Veterans Home in Kosciusko, MS after an extended battle with Parkinson's disease. Sam was a long-time resident of Starkville, MS. Sam was born in Starkville on June 1, 1941, the son of James Marion McReynolds and Mary Pauline Swan McReynolds. He was a 1959 graduate of Starkville High School where he beat a longstanding state track record for the mile run. He attended Mississippi State University, earning a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in 1963 and a Master of Business Administration in 1966. He was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity. The greatest accomplishment of his life was capturing the heart of Frances Coburn. After marrying Frances in 1967, they spent several years in Yazoo City, where he worked with Mississippi Chemical Corporation until the family moved to Starkville in 1979. He was co-owner and manager of Farm Services, Inc., founding member and ruling elder at Grace Presbyterian, and ended his career in real estate with Coldwell Banker S.R.E. Realtors. His later years were spent in Charlotte, NC and Kosciusko, MS. Sam will best be remembered for his love for people of all ages and interests. He gave freely of his time and talents, with much of his life spent coaching his kids, grandkids, and every other youth wanting to play ball. His cheer of "you da boy, you da babe!" was heard at fields across the country. He was the ultimate host, always welcoming friends and strangers alike to his home, church, and Left Field Lounge (centerfield rig). He loved dancing, singing Broadway show tunes, and cheating at cards (just to see if he would get caught). He left a legacy of love and laughter everywhere he lived. He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, and his sister Sarah Felicia McReynolds. He is survived by his daughter Pauline (Polly) McReynolds Stone and husband Bob, Charlotte, NC; son Frank Sage McReynolds, Ocean Springs, MS; two grandchildren Amanda Coburn Stone and Robert Samuel Stone, Charlotte, NC; three brothers, James Marion McReynolds, Jr. and wife Gwen, John Thomas McReynolds and wife Kay, and Charles Fletcher McReynolds and wife Betty; as well as nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff of the Martha Jo Leslie State Veterans Home who have loved and cared for him for the last two years as well as the staff of Quality Hospice Care who came alongside in the last month. Visitation will be held at Grace Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, March 5 from 4:00-6:00 pm and on Wednesday, March 6 from 10:00-10:45 am. The funeral service will follow on Wednesday at 11:00 am also at Grace Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Phillip J. Palmertree officiating. Immediately following the service, the burial will be held at Oddfellows Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made in his name to either Reformed Theological Seminary (RTS), 5422 Clinton Boulevard, Jackson, MS 39209 (www.rts.edu) or Veterans Outreach of Kosciusko, P.O. Box 172, Kosciusko, MS 39090 ( [email protected] ) to aid the state veteran's home in Kosciusko. An online guestbook is available at www.welchfuneralhomes.com. Published in Starkville Daily News on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries